WATCH: Does New Drone Footage Reveal Underground Lair On Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’?

Ever since Jeffrey Epstein made national headlines for pedophilia in 2008, the disgraced financier’s lifestyle has been under a microscope. Following his June 6 arrest on federal charges of sex trafficking minors, however, particular attention has been paid to his Caribbean island, Little St. James – also known as “pedo island,” where Epstein allegedly kept a harem of underage sex slaves to serve at the pleasure of he and his rich and famous visitors.

(…)

This time, however, he was filming at just the right time of day so that the sun hit the back wall of the ‘shed’ – exposing locking double doors leading into the hillside with what appears to be light coming from underneath.

Meanwhile, there are strange tubes emerging from the ground in front of an adjacent storage shed.

And in another section of the island, another set of doors appears to lead into a hillside:

So while we have no idea what’s behind these mysterious doors on Epstein’s island, he was accused of running a sex-trafficking operation – and there are doors leading into what appear to be underground facilities. Whether they lead to an elaborate underground lair or simply ultra-secure broom closets is anyone’s guess. – READ MORE