WATCH: DNC caught airing edited video of President Trump’s ‘animals’ comment, twisted to appear like he was referring to immigrant children

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) aired selectively edited video Wednesday evening which attempted to show President Trump calling immigrant children “animals.”

The video shows children of illegal immigrants in detention centers with a child’s voiceover stating, “Some of those kids are now orphans because of you .”

The “I don’t want them in our country” quote was also a reference to the migrant caravans. pic.twitter.com/05A1Jf6cQq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 20, 2020

A melodramatic child thinking that is one thing, but you’d think the adults in the room would be able to understand any children separated from their families were due to their law-breaking parents or the adults who used them as shields to get into the country. – READ MORE

