WATCH: Disturbing Amateur Video Surfaces of Bloomberg Honoring Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein

Another black eye for Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg, this time honoring newly convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

A video has surfaced where Weinstein, alongside Bloomberg, “talks the favors Bloomberg did for him and his brother as mayor: ‘I don’t think Bob and I would be on this stage if the mayor wasn’t there for us.’ ”

