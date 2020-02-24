WATCH: Disturbing Amateur Video Surfaces of Bloomberg Honoring Convicted Rapist Harvey Weinstein

Another black eye for Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg, this time honoring newly convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein.

A video has surfaced where Weinstein, alongside Bloomberg, “talks the favors Bloomberg did for him and his brother as mayor: ‘I don’t think Bob and I would be on this stage if the mayor wasn’t there for us.’ ”

here’s mike bloomberg presenting harvey weinstein with an award in 2013. bloomberg calls weinstein “the pride of flushing” weinstein talks the favors bloomberg did for him and his brother as mayor: “i don’t think bob and i would be on this stage if the mayor wasn’t there for us” pic.twitter.com/arSESA87a6 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) February 24, 2020

