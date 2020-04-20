WATCH: Disheveled Millionaire Pelosi Asks For Campaign Contributions While Americans Are Out of Work

Could millionaire Nancy Pelosi be more out of touch and elitist?

After showing up on late-night TV in front of her $24K refrigerators, showing off her $13 ice cream a visibly disheveled, filthy-rich Pelosi is back in front of the cameras, this time begging for money.

What a perfect time to beg for campaign donations – while Americans are suffering and out of work. – READ MORE

