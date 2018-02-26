WATCH: Disgraced Sheriff Says His Deputy Not Having ‘Heart’ to Confront School Shooter Isn’t His ‘Responsibility’

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel rebuked criticism he’s received over the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on the basis it wasn’t his “responsibility.”

He previously said that his office received about 20 phone calls over a two year period about Cruz’s behavior. During an interview with NBC News 6, he passed responsibility for no one acting on those calls to the people who were directly involved.

“I’m the sheriff, my name’s on the door,” he said. “The people responsible are the ones who took the calls and didn’t follow up on them, as it was with the FBI, as it was with any person.” – READ MORE

