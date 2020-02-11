WATCH: Diners give Elizabeth Warren the cold shoulder at New Hampshire eatery

Sen. Elizabeth Warren stops by a local diner in Manchester, NH. pic.twitter.com/gP41EA6jKk — The Hill (@thehill) February 10, 2020

Senator Elizabeth Warren is engaging the little people in New Hampshire in a final push before Democrats there cast primary ballots on Tuesday, though some seem to prefer it if she simply went away.

Warren and her campaign, followed by a gaggle of flashing photographers, descended on a family diner in Manchester on Sunday, where folks gathered with friends and family seemed less than enthused by the encounter.

“It’s nice to see you. Good to see you,” Warren told a woman at the head of a long table, where over a dozen prepared to order.

Several patrons cast their gaze away in a clear attempt to avoid conversation, but Warren did not get the message. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --