Watch: Diners Chant “Get Out” As Health Officials Try To Shut Down Restaurant

A video out of Vancouver shows diners chanting “get out!” as health officials try to shut down a restaurant that opened in violation of COVID-19 lockdown laws.

The clip shows a pair of health officials talking to Corduroy Restaurant owner Rebecca Matthews as she tells the bureaucrats they are trespassing before asking them to leave.

At first, the health officials refuse to leave but their behavior soon changes when the rest of the diners begin to chant “get out!”

Yep, all it takes is for everyone to say “no”, or in this case “get out” 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/SxUTmlUOQo — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) April 7, 2021

As the pair begin to exit, customers in the background can be seen hugging each other and cheering.

