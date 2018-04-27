WATCH: Diamond & Silk Testify Before Congress And All Hell Breaks Loose

Diamond and Silk erupt at congressional hearing pic.twitter.com/EwFVym3Ekn — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 26, 2018

On Thursday, social media sensations known as Diamond and Silk appeared before Congress to testify about alleged censorship and discrimination practiced by Facebook, and all hell broke loose.

In one tense exchange, the two women went toe-to-toe with Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia, who dismissed the women’s concerns and slammed them for “bashing Facebook” while making “a ton of money” on the platform.

Diamond and Silk refuted the claim and said they were merely bringing the issue of censorship of conservatives “to the light” and had not in fact made a ton of money because of said censorship. The women claim they were effectively demonetized for six months. – READ MORE

