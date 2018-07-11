WATCH: Diamond and Silk Throw Jesse Watters Off-Guard with Incredible Slam on Maxine Waters

Popular pro-Trump vloggers Diamond and Silk — whose real names are Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson — joined Fox News host Jesse Watters on his program Saturday evening to discuss the anti-Trump stance adopted by the congresswoman, among other topics, and characterized the member of Congress who has incited harassment against the Trump administration as a “domestic terrorist,” according to Real Clear Politics.

About midway through the segment, Watters asked the ladies for their response to remarks made by Trump at a rally in Montana about Maxine Waters, and proceeded to play a clip of the commentary in which Trump referred to her as a “low IQ individual,” with a level of intelligence “somewhere in the mid-60s.”

“Maxine is in a bit of a beef with some of the top Democrats. Chuck Schumer told her to pipe down with all the crazy talk about rushing people at restaurants, and now a bunch of black Democrats are saying, ‘Hey, leave Maxine alone, Crying Chuck’ — it’s just a little civil war over there on the Democratic side. What do you guys think?” the Fox News host asked. – READ MORE