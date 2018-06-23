True Pundit

WATCH: Diamond and Silk skewer the ‘Dummycrats’ in upcoming film

The duo, known as President Trump’s most loyal supporters, will be skewering Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and others in a movie to be released in September.- READ MORE

