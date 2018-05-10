WATCH: DHS Secretary Gives Democrat Senator A Lesson On Following The Law

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen blasts Democratic Senator: Opposing illegal immigration isn’t a political philosophy, it’s the law. pic.twitter.com/5dSIVJNRHQ — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) May 8, 2018

On Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen gave an education to a Democrat Senator on following the law during a congressional hearing on illegal immigration.

Sen. Patty Murray (WA) asked Nielsen if her department is considering methods other than detention to handle immigrants that illegally enter the United States. – READ MORE

