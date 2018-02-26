WATCH: Devin Nunes Reminds Everyone How Obama Is Responsible For The Russian Threat

Rep. Devin Nunes sounded off at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday on how former President Barack Obama allowed to Russia to gain prominence during his administration.

“We went through a whole European infrastructure consolidation process of military installations across Europe, abandoned a lot of abilities in the North Atlantic to track Russian subs,” Nunes said.

“We actually had the president of the United States, who said on a hot mic to the prime minister of Russia at the time, ‘Just tell Vladimir to wait after the election.’ That was President Obama who said that.” – READ MORE

