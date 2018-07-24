Politics Security
WATCH: Devin Nunes Destroys CNN Reporter During Ambush on Live TV (Video)
Devin Nunes verbally manhandled a CNN reporter who had staked out the GOP Congressman for a surprise interview.
In a segment entitled “KEEPING THEM HONEST,” Nunes had his way with a reporter for Anderson Cooper’s CNN show.
Ouch.
.@DevinNunes absolute embarrassment of CNN
“Do you really think I’m going to talk to the leading DEMOCRAT PARTY PROPAGANDA?” pic.twitter.com/Hc8JjYK4Xf
— 🇺🇸John #KAG‼🇺🇸🇺🇸🚂👊 (@JohnCooper0610) July 24, 2018