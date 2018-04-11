Politics Security TV
WATCH: Despite Reports, ‘Caravan’ Tells CNN They’re STILL Heading To U.S.-Mexico Border
The mainstream media are completely bored by a caravan of refugees — 1,500 or more — that have been marching toward the U.S.-Mexico border.
The media have reported that Mexican officials broke up the caravan, and that none of the refugees, mostly from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, actually plan to go all the way to the border.
But Leila Santiago, CNN’s reporter in Mexico who is following the caravan, asked the travelers on Monday where they plan go, NTK reported.- READ MORE
Daily Wire