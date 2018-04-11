True Pundit

Politics Security TV

WATCH: Despite Reports, ‘Caravan’ Tells CNN They’re STILL Heading To U.S.-Mexico Border

Posted on by
Share:

The mainstream media are completely bored by a caravan of refugees — 1,500 or more — that have been marching toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

The media have reported that Mexican officials broke up the caravan, and that none of the refugees, mostly from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, actually plan to go all the way to the border.

But Leila Santiago, CNN’s reporter in Mexico who is following the caravan, asked the travelers on Monday where they plan go, NTK reported.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Despite Reports, 'Caravan' Tells CNN They're STILL Heading To U.S.-Mexico Border
Despite Reports, 'Caravan' Tells CNN They're STILL Heading To U.S.-Mexico Border

The mainstream media are completely bored by a caravan of refugees — 1,500 or more — that have been marching toward the U.S.-Mexico border.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: