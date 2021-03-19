WATCH: DeSantis Emphasizes Florida’s Civics Curriculum Will ‘Expressly Exclude’ Critical Race Theory

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is making it clear his state has no plans to include critical race theory in its curriculum.

“Florida civics curriculum will incorporate foundational concepts with the best materials, and it will expressly exclude unsanctioned narratives like critical race theory and other unsubstantiated theories,” DeSantis said during a press conference Wednesday.

He continued, “Let me be clear there is no room in our classrooms for things like critical race theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money. So we will invest in actual, solid true curriculum and we will be a leader in development and implementation of a world-class civics education.”

Gov. @RonDeSantisFL announces Florida’s curriculum will “expressly exclude…Critical Race Theory.” “There’s no room in our classrooms for things like Critical Race Theory. Teaching kids to hate their country and to hate each other is not worth one red cent of taxpayer money.” pic.twitter.com/7y2b40GqDk — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 17, 2021

Kimberlé Crenshaw, a founding critical race theorist and a law professor at UCLA and Columbia universities, defined critical race theory as a “practice.”

She explained, “It’s an approach to grappling with a history of White supremacy that rejects the belief that what’s in the past is in the past, and that the laws and systems that grow from that past are detached from it.”- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --