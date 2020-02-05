WATCH: Democrats Refuse To Celebrate Economic Success For Blacks, Latinos, Women, Asians

Democrat members of the House and Senate largely refused to celebrate the Trump administration’s economic successes for minority communities and women on Tuesday night during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address.

“From the instant I took office, I moved rapidly to revive the United States economy — slashing a record number of job-killing regulations, enacting historic and record-setting tax cuts, and fighting for fair and reciprocal trade agreements,” Trump said. “Our agenda is relentlessly pro-worker, pro-family, pro-growth, and, most of all, pro-American. We are advancing with unbridled optimism and lifting high our citizens of every race, color, religion, and creed.”

“Since my election, we have created 7 million new jobs — 5 million more than Government experts projected during the previous administration,” Trump continued. “The unemployment rate is the lowest in over half a century.”

Trump then rattled off his administration's success for minority communities and for women.