WATCH: Democrats Hit Hard In Ads Over Pelosi’s ‘Crumbs’ Comment On $1,000 Bonuses

New Campaign Ad From The National Republican Congressional Committee Hits Democrats Hard For Pelosi’s ‘Crumbs’ Comment On Tax Reform Bonuses And Wage Increases pic.twitter.com/gPb6XpE31p — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 6, 2018

A new campaign ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee is targeting Democratic candidates running in the 2018 midterms using House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) recent “crumbs” remarks, belittling the bonuses and wage increases that employees are receiving as a result of the GOP tax reform bill.

“The ad, titled ‘Changing Lives,’ takes aim at Pennsylvania Democratic Congressional nominee Conor Lamb who called the GOP’s efforts to overhaul the tax system a ‘complete betrayal,'” The Washington Free Beacon reported. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump knocked House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Monday, suggesting that she, like former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, would energize his base after describing tax reform bonuses as “crumbs.”

“She’s a rich woman who lives in a big, beautiful house in California, who wants to give all of your money away,” Trump said while speaking in Ohio.

Trump likened Pelosi’s crumbs comment to Clinton’s “deplorable” description of Trump supporters she used during the 2016 presidential campaign. – READ MORE

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrated on Saturday the 100,000 Best Buy employees getting bonuses as a result of President Trump’s tax cuts — and took a chainsaw to Nancy Pelosi’s rhetoric in the process.

100,000 Best Buy employees get Trump tax cut bonuses or as Nancy Pelosi likes to call them: “crumbs” https://t.co/DV0EZmu9Ea — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) February 3, 2018

The link Sanders attached to the tweet is an article from the Star Tribune newspaper in Minnesota.

It explains how Best Buy is giving full-time employees a $1,000 bonus. Part-time employees will get a $500 bonus. – READ MORE