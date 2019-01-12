WATCH: Democrats Crack on the Wall

Congressional Democrats Are Ditching House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s Ardent Opposition To Any Barrier Or Wall Along The U.s. Border With Mexico, As The Partial Government Shutdown Continues And President Donald Trump Takes His Case Directly To The Border Itself.

““If we have a partial wall, if we have fencing, if we have technology used to keep our border safe, all of that is fine,” Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL), the chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), said on CNN.

“Certainly you need barriers and we support barriers,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) added.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) also backed a barrier along the U.S. border with Mexico.

“Some fencing is useful, some barriers are useful,” Merkley said. “There’s a lot of surveillance technology. I’ve been to some cities on the border that have triple fencing and have more personnel and have the technology to see the people moving in the middle of the night.”

Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Jerry Nadler (D-NY)–the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee–said they would support fencing and barriers where necessary along the border.

Senate Minority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) says he believes there will be a new barrier along the border in the future:

– READ MORE