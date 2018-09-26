WATCH: Democratic Senator Called Out For Failing To Give Kavanaugh The Presumption Of Innocence; She Doubles Down

The Democrats are growing increasingly open about their abandonment of the presumption of innocence when it comes to President Trump’s second Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. Leading the charge is Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono, who was given the chance to walk back her much-criticized comments about Kavanaugh on Monday, only to double down on her declaration that she believes he’s guilty of what Christine Blasey Ford says he did in high school, despite all of the potential witnesses she named denying any knowledge of the alleged incident.

On Sunday, the Democratic senator openly cited Kavanaugh’s “ideological agenda,” which supposedly opposes women’s rights, as a reason she does not presume that he is innocent. “I put his denial in the context of everything that I know about him in terms of how he approaches his cases. As I said, his credibility is already very questionable in my mind and in the minds of a lot of my fellow Judiciary Committee members, the Democrats,” Hirono told CNN. “When I say that he is very outcome driven, he has an ideological agenda, very outcome driven, and I could sit here and talk to you about some of the cases that exemplifies his ability to be fair.”

After much blowback, Hirono was given the chance to "clarify what [she] meant" by MSNBC's Hallie Jackson, the Free Beacon reports.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a vote Friday on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court.

The committee vote is being set for the day after Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford are to testify about her allegation he sexually assaulted her when they were teens. That public hearing is set for Thursday.

The committee scheduled the vote as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he was moving forward with Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Kavanaugh has denied Ford's claim and that of another woman who has come forward with an allegation from his time at Yale.