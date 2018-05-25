True Pundit

WATCH: Democratic Senator Asks ‘Outrageous’ Question About Trump — Mike Pompeo Finally LOSES IT

Posted on
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo went off on Democratic New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall on Thursday over what he deemed to be an “outrageous” question about President Trump’s tax returns.

Pompeo appeared in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when Sen. Udall suggested Trump could have conflicts of interest between American foreign policy and his own business dealings.

“Given that the president refuses to disclose his tax returns, how can you assure the American people that American foreign policy is free of his personal conflicts of interest?” Udall asked. – READ MORE

