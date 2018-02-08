WATCH: Democratic Rep Falls Asleep While Listening To Nancy Pelosi Speak

California Democratic Rep. Doris Matsui caught dozing off AGAIN during Pelosi’s speech. pic.twitter.com/ptlo86G7so — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 7, 2018

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi launched a “filibuster of sorts” on the House floor on Wednesday, and during her speech one of her colleagues appeared to doze off.

During Pelosi’s yawner of a speech, California Democratic Rep. Doris Matsui was caught struggling to stay awake multiple times.

Matsui’s first snooze, which was brief, came as Pelosi talked about the achievements of a DREAMer. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a Wednesday floor speech that her grandson wished for his birthday that he had “brown skin” and “brown eyes” like his Hispanic friend Antonio.

Pelosi has been speaking on the House floor since 10 am about DACA recipients, and shared one story about a girl who felt that she didn’t fit in with her American peers because she had dark skin and was “undocumented.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Chris Matthews Claims Republicans Are Going After Pelosi Because She’s An ‘Ethnic’ Person pic.twitter.com/KKhQQynBvH — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 6, 2018

MSNBC’s Chris Matthews descended further into all-out lunacy Monday night, claiming that Republicans are attacking House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) because she is an “ethnic” person.

Matthews made the baseless remark in response to President Donald Trump’s shot at Pelosi earlier in the day in which he called her the GOP’s “secret weapon” after she referred to bonuses and wage increases from the tax reform bill as “crumbs,” and “pathetic.” – READ MORE