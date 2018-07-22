WATCH: Democratic Candidate BOOED For Supporting ICE During Debate

A time is fast approaching when it will be a non-starter for Democrat candidates to support the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The first reported instance we have of this new requirement comes from Arizona, where Ann Kirkpatrick, a candidate for the state’s 2nd Congressional District, was booed after she raised her hand in support of ICE. Kirkpatrick and the other candidates were asked if any of them “would have declared [their] support for ICE agents without any increased oversight,” according to The Washington Free Beacon. Kirkpatrick raised her hand. – READ MORE

Comedian Michelle Wolf compared the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to Islamic State terrorists on Friday during her weekly Netflix show.

Wolf, who hosts “The Break with Michelle Wolf” on the streaming platform, portrayed Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen in the video.

It parodies an ICE recruitment video with “officers” making statements such as “ICE is … rooting out the foreign enemy” and “ICE is … attacking when they least expect.”

Wow, ICE is … really desperate for recruits. #abolishICE pic.twitter.com/wOxn4pQX0E — The Break with Michelle Wolf (@thebreaknetflix) July 20, 2018

Wolf later appears in the video and states that “there’s no better representation of American values right now than ICE is.”

Wolf created controversy after taking jabs President Trump and mocking White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1