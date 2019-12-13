WATCH: Democrat who feared Guam could ‘tip over and capsize’ says President Trump’s height caused ‘imbalance of power’ with Ukraine’s president

The gems that proceed from the mouth of Democratic U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson are priceless, indeed.

Known far and wide for his outlandish statements — his doozy of all time coming in 2010 when he feared the island of Guam might “tip over and capsize” due to overpopulation — the Georgia congressman reloaded during Thursday’s impeachment hearing and claimed that President Donald Trump’s height advantage over Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky created an “imbalance of power.”

Recalling a September United Nations meeting between the pair, Johnson said he took note of Trump "holding court" with his "big chair" compared to Zelensky's "little chair" — and that the Ukrainian president was "shaking his head as if his daughter was downstairs in the basement duct-taped."