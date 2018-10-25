WATCH: Democrat voters stun CNN when asked if Hillary Clinton is helping their candidate

A CNN report set out to find out from Democratic Florida voters themselves if former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was helping their candidate get elected. Their comments were stunning.

CNN’s Randi Kaye interviewed several Democrat voters from Florida in an informal focus group about Clinton and her role in helping Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum win the governorship in their state.

“Her post-presidential sort of demeanor or platform has been very sort of self-indulgent and very much about re-litigating what happened in 2016,” said one male Democrat. – READ MORE