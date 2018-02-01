WATCH: Democrat Senator Starts To Applaud Trump . . . Until He Realizes Schumer Is Looking At Him

On Tuesday, during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) was caught on camera about to stand up as he applauded the president when he suddenly looked around and realized none of his Democratic colleagues were standing.

While Manchin did stand and applaud the president multiple times last night, far more than the rest of his colleagues, he was caught at one point getting ready to stand before he looked around and realized that none of his fellow Democrats were standing — ultimately deciding to sit back down. – READ MORE

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia praised President Donald Trump’s State of The Union speech Wednesday morning and said Democrats who refused to stand were “disrespectful.”

Manchin told “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade it was common courtesy to stand for Trump as a Democrat.

“That’s the way I was raised in West Virginia. We have respect. There is civility still yet. There should be civility in this place,” he said. “That’s disrespectful. Last night was disrespectful.” – READ MORE