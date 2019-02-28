WATCH: Democrat Rep. Compares Border Agents To Nazis ‘Back In Germany’

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) compared federal U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents to Nazis “back in Germany” on Tuesday during a hearing on the border in the House Judiciary Committee.

“As I’ve been listening here, I’ve been struck a couple times by the denial of humanity of many of these families and children,” Scanlon said. “When the issue is framed as an invasion by aliens and when we refer to children as UACs, it’s easier to pretend that they’re not human and worthy of compassion.”

“When you say that the cause of migration is legal loopholes or bad judicial decisions, rather than the dire conditions of violence and poverty in these people’s home countries that’s literally driving them from home, I think it’s easier to slam the door against these kids and these families,” Scanlon continued. “This hearing is a recognition and an insistence that on that humanity…a recognition that just following orders is no more an excuse today than it was back in Germany.”- READ MORE