WATCH: Democrat Lawmaker on Nadler’s Committee Compares Republicans to Judas Iscariot

In this season when Christians across our country are preparing to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, one would think America’s elected representatives would honor this sacred time by keeping faith out of bitterly partisan politics.

But that basic decency escaped Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) on Thursday during the Democrat-controlled House Judiciary Committee proceedings on the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Said Richmond at one point, “Today I’m reminded of Judas. Because Judas for 30 pieces of silver betrayed Jesus.”

"For 30 positive tweets for easy re-election, the other side is willing to betray the American people," added Richmond.