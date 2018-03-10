WATCH: Democrat Congressman Defends Meeting Farrakhan By Attacking Jews

On Friday, Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) admitted to meeting with radical Nation of Islam Minister Louis Farrakhan in the past and then appeared to defend himself by attacking Jews.

Democratic Rep. Andre Carson admits to meeting with anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan and then defends himself by attacking the Republican Jewish Coalition, Benjamin Netanyahu, and Israel’s government. pic.twitter.com/BgUo3mhBTH — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 9, 2018

Fox 59 anchor Angela Ganote asked Carson to address the scandal and the Republican Jewish Coalition’s call for him and six other Democrats to resign for meeting with Farrakhan, who has openly praised Hitler in the past.

Carson responded by attacking the Republican Jewish Coalition, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Israel’s government. – READ MORE

