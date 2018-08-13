WATCH: Democrat Caught Stealing Opponent’s Campaign Handouts Off Doors

Democratic State Rep. Matt LoPresti of Hawaii was caught stealing his opponent’s campaign handout off a person’s door in a video that has recently surfaced which has led to the lawmaker admitting that he repeatedly has stolen his opponent’s campaign handouts.

The video comes as LoPresti “is running for the seat vacated by Will Espero, who’s running for lieutenant governor,” Hawaii News Now reported.

Just a day before the primary election, a video is making the rounds online that shows state Rep. Matt LoPresti stealing his opponent's campaign handout off of a resident's door. https://t.co/JsIXUTiUkQ #HINews pic.twitter.com/MQudIUtYHY — Hawaii News Now (@HawaiiNewsNow) August 10, 2018

In a statement, LoPresti said: “Political campaigns can be intense and emotions can cloud otherwise good judgment of even the best people. I sincerely apologize and have deep regret over my having taken some of those flyers.” – READ MORE

