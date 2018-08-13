    True Pundit

    WATCH: Democrat Caught Stealing Opponent’s Campaign Handouts Off Doors

    Democratic State Rep. Matt LoPresti of Hawaii was caught stealing his opponent’s campaign handout off a person’s door in a video that has recently surfaced which has led to the lawmaker admitting that he repeatedly has stolen his opponent’s campaign handouts.

    The video comes as LoPresti “is running for the seat vacated by Will Espero, who’s running for lieutenant governor,” Hawaii News Now reported.

    In a statement, LoPresti said: “Political campaigns can be intense and emotions can cloud otherwise good judgment of even the best people. I sincerely apologize and have deep regret over my having taken some of those flyers.” – READ MORE

     

