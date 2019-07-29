WATCH: Democrat Baltimore Mayor Caught On Camera Complaining About ‘Rats, Dead Animals’ Last Year

As the media and Democratic Party tries to portray President Donald Trump’s tweets about Baltimore as racist, a resurfaced clip from last year shows Democratic Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh complaining about the poor conditions in part of the city, specifically “rats” and “dead animals.”

FLASHBACK: Fox 45 news report in September 2018 with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh:



Mayor Pugh:



"What the hell? We should just take all this shit down.”



"Whoa, you can smell the rats."

Pugh made the remarks during a Fox 45 segment while touring a Baltimore neighborhood that was supposed to highlight her “violence-reduction initiative.”

As Pugh toured the neighborhood, she said: "What the hell? We should just take all this sh*t down. … Whoa, you can smell the rats. … Whew, Jesus. … Oh, my God, you can smell the dead animals."


