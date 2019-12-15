WATCH: Democrat Adam Schiff Is Booed and Interrupted on Stage at Event in California

Anti-impeachment protesters caused quite a ruckus during remarks by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) at an Armenian Genocide Recognition resolution event.

Trump supporters disrupted an event held by the Armenian National Committee.

Disgraceful @AdamSchiff was just booed off the stage at an Armenian Genocide event in Los Angeles! pic.twitter.com/NScNAqzgas — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) December 15, 2019

Anti-impeachment protestors are interrupting @AdamSchiff’s event on the House’s Armenian Genocide Recognition resolution. pic.twitter.com/blHMTuNkCX — Sam Metz (@metzsam) December 15, 2019

The event was held in Glendale, California, to thank the House of Representatives for passing a resolution affirming its recognition of the Armenian genocide.

The scuffles and outburst lasted for roughly 15 minutes, one attendant reported. – READ MORE