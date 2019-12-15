WATCH: Democrat Adam Schiff Is Booed and Interrupted on Stage at Event in California

Anti-impeachment protesters caused quite a ruckus during remarks by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) at an Armenian Genocide Recognition resolution event.

Trump supporters disrupted an event held by the Armenian National Committee.

The event was held in Glendale, California, to thank the House of Representatives for passing a resolution affirming its recognition of the Armenian genocide.

The scuffles and outburst lasted for roughly 15 minutes, one attendant reported. – READ MORE

