WATCH: Dem Voter Says Warren Tried to ‘Pander to Me’ Instead of Providing an ‘Honest Answer’ About Ancestry Claim

One Democratic voter has had enough of 2020 Democratic hopeful Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) controversial heritage claims, suggesting she claimed to be Native American to “try to get a leg up.”

Democratic voter Elizabeth Radecic, who has two young children, attended campaign events for 13 of the Democrats running in 2020. However, at one of Warren’s recent events, Radecic confronted the senator about her controversial claims of Native American ancestry.

At the event, Radecic told Warren that her two children are black Americans and have “already faced racism.” She added that she struggles with Warren’s past ancestry claim. The 2020 Democrat answered, “I shouldn’t have done it.”

“I think if she stopped at her initial statement, she would’ve been a lot better off,” Radecic told Fox News about the confrontation. – READ MORE