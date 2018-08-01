WATCH: Dem Senator Thinks Trump Made Law Criminalizing Illegal Immigration

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official had to explain to a Democrat senator during a hearing on Tuesday that illegal aliens are illegal aliens because they have broken federal immigration laws.

Matthew T. Albence, Executive Associate Director for Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) at ICE had to inform Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) that illegal aliens face prosecution because they have broken the law.

“Mr. Albence, would you send your children to FRCs?” Hirono asked.

“Again, I think we’re missing the point,” Albence replied. “These individuals are there because they have broken a law. There has to be a process.”- READ MORE

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Monday accused an Oregon mayor of violating the Constitution after emboldening “Abolish ICE” protesters by ordering the police to stand down and openly expressing support for their cause.

The accusations were outlined in a cease-and-desist letter sent to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, saying he actively encouraged the protesters and their cause, while making sure Portland’s police wouldn’t crack down on them, thus creating “a zone of terror and lawlessness,” the Washington Times reported.

“When the mayor gave the order that police would not support ICE employees trapped in the facility, he turned the lives of our employees over to an angry mob,” Chris Crane, president of the National ICE Council, the organization that sent the cease-and-desist letter, told the newspaper.

The letter demands Wheeler to make an apology and ensure the city’s police will protect all citizens in need, including those working for a federal agency. A letter advises that the city could be sued if the mayor’s response isn’t adequate.

“The mayor stated publicly that he supported the protests, which were supposed to be about protecting immigrant families. But what about the moms and dads that we had working in that building? What about their kids?” Crane continued. “These are questions that we’ll be expecting the mayor and city of Portland to be answering in the days to come.” – READ MORE

