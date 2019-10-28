WATCH: Dem Senator Blasts DC World Series Crowd

Sen. Chris Coons (D., Del.) on Monday blasted the crowd at Nationals Park for shouting “lock him up” at President Donald Trump.

“I have a hard time with the idea of a crowd on a globally televised sporting event chanting ‘lock him up’ about our president,” Coons said on CNN’s New Day. “I frankly think the office of president deserves respect, even when the actions of our president, at times, don’t.”

Coons added that he didn’t think furor from Republicans or Democrats was “constructive or helpful” and warned Democrats against adopting chants similar to the ones Trump supporters popularized in 2016. – READ MORE