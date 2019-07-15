WATCH: Dem Reps dish up food to migrants waiting to cross border illegally

Democrat members of the U.S. House of Representatives spent part of their Saturday fueling up migrants waiting to illegally cross America’s southern border.

Several members of Congress visited detention and processing centers for illegal aliens, before crossing into Mexico to dish up food to a long line of migrants preparing to breach the border.

#BORDERNEWS Democratic congress members are feeding people in Matamoros, Mexico who are waiting to seek asylum. Sen. Jackie Speier (CA) and Rep. Filemón Vela (TX) are seen making plates for the migrants. #Immigration #BorderCrisis #Democrats @kgbt pic.twitter.com/OGfax0FLbT — Sydney Hernandez (@SydneyKGBT) July 14, 2019

In Matamoros feeding migrants. Now is the time for our nation to show compassion, not cruelty. pic.twitter.com/dncY9VPUK1 — Rep. Nydia Velazquez (@NydiaVelazquez) July 14, 2019

California Rep. Jackie Speier and Texas Rep. Filemon Vela could be seen serving hot food to a large group camped near the border in Metamoros, Mexico.