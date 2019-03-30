WATCH: Dem Presidential Candidate Cory Booker Advocates National Popular Vote Over Electoral College

On Wednesday, CNN hosted a town hall featuring Democratic presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ). During the event, an audience member named Theresa asked Booker about the Electoral College: Play Video

THERESA: Do you believe that there should be some type of reform to the Electoral College, or should it remain as it is?

BOOKER: Theresa, thank you for the question. I believe very simply that in presidential elections, the person with the most votes should be the president of the United States. But I want to tell you, for us ever to get to a point where we can address that issue, we have got to win this next election under the rules that are there now.