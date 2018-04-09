WATCH: Dem leader turns into stuttering mess when asked if will challenge Pelosi

Are Democrats afraid of Nancy Pelosi?

Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, Rep. Joe Crowley, seemed to meltdown into a stuttering mess when he was asked today if he would challenge Pelosi for the top Democratic leadership spot after the November election.

“If Democrats win the House in November, will you run either to replace Nancy Pelosi if she steps down, or against her if she doesn’t,” Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace asked Crowley.

“Well, on, on, on the, on, on the, uh, first portion of that, I would wait and see just what, wh–, what, uh, would happen if Nancy Pelosi did decide not to run,” Crowley fumbled. – READ MORE