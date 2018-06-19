True Pundit

WATCH: Dem Leader Calls ICE ‘Fascist’

In a debate with his primary challenger on Friday night, Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), the leader of the House Democratic Caucus, described Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as a “fascist” organization.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Crowley’s opponent, challenged the representative’s commitment to the immigrant community.

“If this organization is as fascist as you have called it,” she began.  – READ MORE

Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY), a possible successor to Nancy Pelosi, compared the law enforcement agency to the evil authoritarianism of the 1930s.

