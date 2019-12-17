WATCH: Dem. House candidate: ‘Bulldozer is my plan for Jerusalem. Bulldoze the whole d**n thing.’

A highly disturbing video of House Democratic candidate Cenk Uygur emerged Sunday where he said that a “bulldozer is my plan for Jerusalem.”

The video appears to be from a 2006 interview Uygur participated in on Air America Radio, a now defunct progressive platform. In the segment, the creator of “The Young Turks” and a host were commenting on Middle East foreign policy issues when Uygur went off on an anti-Israel tirade.

Cenk Uygur in 2006 “Jerusalem is a pain in the whole world’s ass. My God gave it to me. No my god gave it to me. First of all, you all sound like total morons….Second of all, all it has done is cause wars. Buldozer is my plan for Jerusalem. Bulldoze the whole damn thing.” #CA25 pic.twitter.com/ff4reK73tg — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) December 15, 2019

“Jerusalem is a pain in the whole world’s a**. My god gave it to me. No my god gave it to me. First of all, you all sound like total morons,” he said, referring to Muslims and Jews who make claims over territories in the region.

‘Bulldoze the whole damn thing’

Uygur said the way to solve tensions in the Middle East is to get rid of Jerusalem entirely. “Look, bulldozer is my plan for Jerusalem. Bulldoze the whole damn thing so nobody goes back in,” he stated. – READ MORE