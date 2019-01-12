WATCH: Dem Congresswoman Makes Outrageous Charge: Trump Doesn’t Want People Of Color In America

Speaking with Chris Hayes on MSNBC Thursday night, Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) made an incredible and outrageous charge, saying President Trump’s “ultimate goal” is to make America “pure” and not have “folks of color” in America.

Hayes prompted the outburst by asking, “Do you think that a bill can be made or do you think this is fundamentally existential and cannot be made?”

Democrat Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal blatantly lied tonight on @MSNBC by claiming that President Trump wants to eliminate all people of color from America in hopes of bringing forth "purity" in America. An absolutely shameful & desperate lie. pic.twitter.com/l0uAoMlLHl — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 11, 2019

I joined @allinwithchris to discuss the border wall. Trump has never been interested in being a president for the whole country. People of color and immigrants know this too well. His wall was never about policy: it has always about Trump's efforts to lead a more "pure" America. pic.twitter.com/lUdgVIQVzG — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) January 11, 2019

Jayapal answered: It is fundamentally existential and if he continues to insist on a wall—you just said it so beautifully, Chris; this has never been about a wall. He actually could have gotten funding a couple of years ago, or a year ago, for a wall. It was part of a deal that was proposed, not all of us agreed with that deal but it was proposed to him and he turned it down because his ultimate goal is, as you said, to make America “pure” in the sense of not having immigrants, not having folks of color here, and shutting down every form of legal immigration.– READ MORE