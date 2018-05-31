WATCH: Deep State Gowdy Is ‘Convinced’ The FBI Did The Right Thing By Sending An Informant Into The Trump Campaign

Former House Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy said on Fox News Tuesday night that he thinks the FBI did the right thing by sending an informant into the Trump campaign.

President Donald Trump has accused the FBI of spying on his campaign, but intelligence officials say they were simply trying to find out the scope of Russia’s attempts to influence the 2016 election. Gowdy seemed to affirm the FBI’s side of the story during an interview with Martha MacCallum.- READ MORE

