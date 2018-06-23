WATCH: De Blasio, Other Lefty Mayors Get Turned Away From Texas Migrant Camp

On Thursday, a political stunt was smacked down at the southern border of the U.S. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and dozens of other left-wing mayors from across the nation were turned away from a detention center located along the southern border in Texas.

According to ABC 7 News, the mayor and his Democratic counterparts “requested access to the detention center, which can hold up to 4,000, so they could inspect the conditions inside,” seeking to push for the reunification of illegal immigrant children with their parents.

In the captured video, the mayor is told by a border patrol agent that he and the surrounding media members would not be allowed access.

“Is there a supervisor to talk to here,” the mayor asks a border patrol agent. – READ MORE

