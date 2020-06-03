WATCH: De Blasio Demands Cop Be Fired For Pulling Gun On Crowd In Viral Video. Then The Full Video Comes Out.

Democrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio demanded on Monday that a police officer who appeared to pull a gun on a crowd have “his gun and badge taken away today” and face consequences for the alleged actions. However, hours after de Blasio made the remarks, additional video footage surfaced that showed that the police officer was responding to his supervisor being struck in the back of the head by a violent rioter — something that was left out of the initial video clip that went viral.

A source shared this video, which he says he took at around 10 pm near near 12th and Broadway. It appears to show an NYPD officer pointing a gun at protesters outside the Strand pic.twitter.com/pCTNIYL7op — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) June 1, 2020

Jake Offenhartz, a reporter with the Gothamist, posted the misleading video on Twitter, writing: “A source shared this video, which he says he took at around 10 pm near near 12th and Broadway. It appears to show an NYPD officer pointing a gun at protesters outside the Strand.”

The Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York tweeted out a full length version of the video that appeared to come from the same person who was recording it.

Now we have the full story: this police officer unholstered his weapon only after his supervisor was nearly killed with a brick. #FactsMatter pic.twitter.com/6PzqgI991I — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 1, 2020

NYC PBA tweeted: “Now we have the full story: this police officer unholstered his weapon only after his supervisor was nearly killed with a brick.” – READ MORE

