WATCH: DC Residents React To Trump Opening The Government

Residents of Washington, D.C., are happy that President Donald Trump reopened the government, but some weren’t exactly fans of the president to begin with, much less the shutdown.

One lady called him a “complete monster, a huge skumbag and completely disgusting.”

No one surveyed was thrilled about the government shutdown in the first place, but are happy to see it open for the time being. And when asked if come Feb. 15 they’d rather have chocolate or the government remain open for Valentine’s Day, they choose to keep a working government.

