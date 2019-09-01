WATCH: Dan Crenshaw obliterates electoral college malarkey pushed by DNC, MSNBC, AOC

“A narrow majority deciding the fate of the rest of the country.” That’s how Republican Dan Crenshaw explains the future that Democrats and “progressives” not only want, but are actively seeking on multiple fronts, including in their sudden but obsessive push to eliminate the electoral college.

NYT’s Jamelle Bouie and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes take a swing and miss…badly. Let’s break down their bad arguments for abolishing the electoral college, one by one. https://t.co/7QYEuxWtxT pic.twitter.com/guwtadIe7E — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 31, 2019

Recently in the forefront have been Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who characterized it as “affirmative action” for farmers, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, who gave a rambling and spectacularly wrong explanation of how the electoral college ought to be un-Constitutional despite being put in place by the people who wrote the Constitution and oh by the way is IN it, and New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie, who in a column this week specifically named Crenshaw in an attack article claiming that Republicans don’t understand Democracy and, laughably, that AOC does.

Rep. Crenshaw responded on Saturday with a brief but perfect response to Bouie’s preposterous assertion. – READ MORE