WATCH: Dan Crenshaw Nails The Left On Their Big Tax Obsession

On Tuesday, Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) outlined the intended role of our federal government and nailed the Left for their obsession with high taxes so “benevolent bureaucrats” can grow government and impose more unnecessary social programs on the public.

Why does the left hate the tax cuts? Bc they think the people exist to fund the govt. We believe the govt exists to protect the inalienable rights of the people. When people keep their money, we get more jobs & wage growth, & less wasteful spending by “benevolent” bureaucrats. pic.twitter.com/umrP2zOLqv — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) March 5, 2019

“Why does the left hate the tax cuts? they think the people exist to fund the govt. We believe the govt exists to protect the inalienable rights of the people. When people keep their money, we get more jobs & wage growth, & less wasteful spending by ‘benevolent’ bureaucrats,” posted Crenshaw on Twitter.

In a video posted by the freshman rep, Crenshaw elaborated on the philosophical divide between the Left and Right.

“We’re talking about a difference in philosophy. We’re not just talking about tax rates,” started in Crenshaw. “It’s a question of whether the government should be taking more of your money of whether you should keep more of your money. It’s the difference in the role of government, in what we believe. It seems to me that what you all believe is that the role of government is to tax the people as much as possibleso you and your benevolent fellow academics can dream up more programs for the government to spend money on. I don’t believe that. I don’t believe that is what the role of government is for.”- READ MORE