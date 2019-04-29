WATCH: Dan Crenshaw Gets Called A Nazi By Protester, Has Some ‘Fun’ With Response

At an event for Turning Point USA over the weekend, a young protester suggested Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) was a Nazi and told the former Navy SEAL that he should be “ashamed” of his military service. The congressman’s response to the young man was direct and memorable.

https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1122188393037824003

“TPUSA is for Nazis and you should be ashamed of your service in Afghanistan,” some random teenager said as the crowd booed him. “It was an illegal war of aggression by the United States. You should be ashamed of yourself, not proud of your service.”

Crenshaw responded to the teen by saying: “If you have to call somebody a Nazi, it’s a good indicator that you haven’t thought through your argument very well.”

The teen stormed off after making his remarks and being booed by the crowd.