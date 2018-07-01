WATCH: Damning Clips of Leftists Glorifying Violence Against Trump & His Supporters

n a recent campaign ad, the Republican National Committee highlighted how the leftist progressive base of the Democrat Party has simply become “unhinged” in the era of Trump, increasingly issuing threats of harassment and violence against the president, his family, members of his administration and his supporters more generally.

While that hard-hitting video put together by the RNC featured scenes of leftist violence along with calls for such from prominent leftist celebrities and elected officials, a similar video has compiled similar, if not more explicit, calls for violence from celebrities, elected officials and even partisan media pundits.

You can watch the prominent Democrats and media figures call for and glorify violence against Trump and his supporters right here, courtesy of OAN correspondent Jack Posobiecus:

COMPILATION: Democrats, Media Figures Glorify Violence Against Trump Supporters pic.twitter.com/1YySyYN3vF — Jack Posobiec🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 29, 2018

Up first is former Democrat vice presidential nominee and Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, who called for liberals to “fight in Congress, fight in the courts, fight in the streets …” against Trump, followed by Democrat California Rep. Maxine Waters calling for liberals to confront and harass Trump administration officials when spotted out in public. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1