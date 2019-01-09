 

WATCH: Dad dragging daughter through Washington Dulles International Airport airport by hood goes viral

A dad has gone viral after he was filmed dragging his daughter through Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia by her hood on New Year’s Day.

The seemingly fed-up father seems focused as he marches through the airport, towing his daughter behind him by her pink jacket hood.

According to the fellow traveler who captured the scene, the girl’s sister walks a few feet behind, carrying a suitcase and two backpacks.

“She wasn’t screaming or anything, just hanging out while another girl, presumably her sister, was walking 20 feet behind her out of embarrassment,” the videographer wrote. – READ MORE

