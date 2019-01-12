WATCH: Cuomo Defends #MeToo Joke By Claiming He Was ‘Assaulted’ By Reporters

Explaining a much-criticized #MeToo joke he spit out on Wednesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told a radio host that he was “assaulted” by reporters and their equipment “in all sorts of anatomy.”

In what’s been described as a “semi-impromptu gaggle” with the media, the prominent Democrat joked to reporters closely surrounding him, “Space, we need space. I’ll bring you all up on charges under the Me Too movement.”

The following day, University of Albany professor and radio host Alan Chartock asked the governor about the joke. Cuomo responded in part by claiming he was the victim of an “overwhelming” “physical assault” by the press, reports the Democrat & Chronicle’s Jon Campbell.

In a radio interview, Andrew Cuomo was just asked about his Me Too joke yesterday. Here's what he said: pic.twitter.com/TVV4OoX2TA — Jon Campbell (@JonCampbellGAN) January 10, 2019

"I think it was an offhand comment," he said. "You know, I walked out into the highway and I was assaulted by the gaggle and pieces of equipment hitting me in all sorts of my anatomy. It was an offhand comment just to get them to move back. The physical assault was overwhelming. But it was just an offhand comment."